Face Masks Inspired by Princess Grace, Designed for Broadway

Paul Tazewell, Broadway costume designer has created a line of protective face masks inspired by the elegance of Princess Grace for the The Princess Grace Foundation-USA. In collaboration with Matthew Neff’s company neffnyc, the exquisite pieces are hand sewn and finished.

The unveiling of the designer Face Masks inspired by Grace Kelly’s iconic fashion looks is just in time for the holidays.

Princess Grace Kelly (1954) in Dial M For Murder

Princess Grace Foundation mask inspired by Princess Grace Kelly in Her Most Iconic Movie Outfits Dial M For Murder Face Mask Design by Paul Tazewell For The Princess Grace Foundation

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA presented an exclusive line of limited-edition, hand-sewn face masks inspired by Grace Kelly’s iconic fashion looks for the holiday season to help support the creative community. The face masks were designed exclusively for the Foundation by Paul Tazewell, Princess Grace Award Winner, Tony Award-winning Hamilton costume designer and designer for Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story. The limited-edition face masks feature three designs inspired by Grace Kelly’s most memorable fashion moments on the silver screen – Rear Window; Dial M for Murder and To Catch a Thief – along with a sleek mask design heralding the Foundation’s illustrious crown logo.

Princess Grace Kelly (1954) in Rear Window

Princess Grace Foundation mask inspired by Princess Grace Kelly in Her Most Iconic Movie Outfits Rear Window Face Mask Design by Paul Tazewell For The Princess Grace Foundation

The exquisite face masks can be obtained by donating to the Foundation –$100 per mask – and the proceeds will directly support the Princess Grace Foundation’s performing arts grants program and put critical funds directly into the hands of so many deserving artists at a time when they need it most.

Under the direction of Matthew Neff’s company neffnyc, a full-time costume stitcher for the current Broadway revival of West Side Story, these unique masks are being hand-sewn by the incredible artisans of Broadway’s costume community who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Princess Grace Kelly (1955) in To Catch a Thief

Grace Kelly’s Foundation Face Masks Inspired by Her Most Iconic Movie Outfits To Catch A Thief Face Mask Design by Paul Tazewell For The Princess Grace Foundation

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Princess Grace Foundation and receive your choice of Grace Kelly-inspired face masks, please visit https://pgfusa.org/masks/.